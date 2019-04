Jozo Simunovic, wearing the number five shirt once adorned by Billy McNeill, scores the winner after 67 minutes as Celtic mark the death of their 1967 European Cup-winning captain with an emotional victory over Kilmarnock.

Commentary from Rob Maclean.

