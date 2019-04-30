Swifts and Glens into Women's League Cup semi-finals

Sion Swifts and Glentoran Women book their place in the Women's League Cup semi-finals with wins in the last eight on Monday night.

The Swifts recorded a hugely impressive 2-1 win over holders Linfield, with Ciana Brogan saying there's more to come from her side after the game.

Glentoran enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 win over Comber Rec Ladies. Glens player Jessica Foy says that the east Belfast side are on the right path, while Comber's Laura Clarke has backed the newly-promoted side to improve as the season progresses.