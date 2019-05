Mark Dickson hits a superb winning volley as Crusaders beat Cliftonville in what was their last Irish Cup success a decade ago.

The former Linfield striker's effort gave the Crues a 1-0 victory over their north Belfast neighbours and saw them lift their first major trophy under manager Stephen Baxter.

Last year's Irish Premiership winners play Championship outfit Ballinamallard in this season's Irish Cup showpiece at Windsor Park on Saturday.