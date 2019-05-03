Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson tells BBC Points West he has "bold" transfer plans for the club this summer.

The 37-year-old, whose side could still reach the play-offs and face Hull on Sunday, believes the Championship could "stagnate next year in terms of finances, because of big clubs' positions and Financial Fair Play".

He added: "We can capitalise by making good decisions. Plans are in place to spend, to improve and advance. Some people might question the attitude of the summer, but I can promise you it will be bold."