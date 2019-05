Manchester City captain Steph Houghton relives her past FA Cup successes with help from her godson Alfie before the Women's FA Cup final between Manchester City and West Ham United at Wembley.

There is full coverage of the Women's FA Cup final across the BBC on Saturday, 4 May from 17:10 BST on BBC One and from 17:30 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live.

