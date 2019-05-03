'A Hollywood agency could not have cast a better man'

  • From the section Celtic

Archie Macpherson remembers the moment Billy McNeill lifted the European Cup in 1967.

Top videos

Top Stories

Porterfield and Morgan
John Higgins
Pep Guardiola
Lorena Wiebes crosses the finish line
  • From the section Cycling
Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard and Rafael Benitez
  • From the section Football
David de Gea
  • From the section Football