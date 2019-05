Ballinamallard United captain Richard Clarke believes the youthful nature of the Championship club's squad can benefit them in Saturday's Irish Cup final against Crusaders.

Crues captain Colin Coates, meanwhile, says he wants to make the most of what he says could be his final appearance in the showpiece occasion.

The Mallards will be aiming to win the trophy for the first time in the club's history, while Crusaders have won it three times.