Derek McInnes, who was serving a touchline ban for gesturing at Celtic fans who were singing a sectarian song about him, says he was once again the victim of chanting from the Glasgow club's support during Aberdeen's 3-0 defeat at Pittodrie.

But the manager isn't confident that anything will be done about it.

"They'll keep continuing to sing their songs because we don't have the leadership in this country to deal with it," he tells BBC Scotland.