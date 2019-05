Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praises the performance of debutant goalkeeper Mark Travers in his side's 1-0 win over Tottenham, after admitting it was a 'gamble' to start the 19-year-old Irishman.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham

Watch Match of the Day highlights at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.