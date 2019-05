Carrick Rangers are back in the top flight after a 2-1 win over Ards in the second leg of their promotion/relegation play-off.

The result sends Niall Currie's side up after just one season in the Championship.

Mark Surgenor and Ryan Strain got the goals for Carrick, who were 1-0 up after the first leg.

Johnny Taylor pulled a goal back for Ards but could not spark a comeback.