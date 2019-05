Cliftonville produce a dramatic late comeback to defeat Coleraine 5-3 after extra time and reach the final of the Europa League play-offs.

A James McLaughlin hat-trick, completed with a spectacular overhead kick, had given the Bannsiders a 3-1 lead but Conor McMenamin pulled one back before Ryan Curran forced extra time with a 95th-minute penalty.

Levi Ives then put the Reds in front and McMenamin completed the scoring on a pulsating night at Solitude.