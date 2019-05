Christian Doidge speaks to BBC Points West about Forest Green's bid for promotion via the League Two play-offs, and his exit from Bolton Wanderers in January.

Championship club Bolton were due to sign the striker for a reported seven-figure fee after a loan spell, but the transfer collapsed when Wanderers were given a registration embargo.

Forest Green face Tranmere in their play-off semi-final, with the first leg on Friday at 19:45 BST.