Watch highlights as Germany reach their fourth Women's European Under-17 Championship final in a row with a 2-0 win over Portugal in the semi-finals.

Watch live coverage of the Women's Under-17 Championship final between Netherlands and Germany on the BBC Sport website & app, Friday 17 May at 11:50 BST.

Available to UK users only.