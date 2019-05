Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling says if he could write an Instagram post to his 15-year-old self he would tell him not to take the opinions of others so much to heart. The 24-year-old plays for City in the FA Cup final against Watford at Wembley on Saturday.

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup final on BBC One on Saturday from 15:55 BST.

