BBC Sport looks back on Kelly Smith's iconic celebration during England's 2-2 draw with Japan at the 2007 World Cup, which landed her in hot water with manager Hope Powell.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

Available to UK users only.