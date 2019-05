Wales winger Rabbi Matondo is flourishing after joining German side Schalke from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old tells BBC Sport Wales how the Bundesliga club has gone out of its way to make him feel welcome, even tweeting a Welsh word of the day - an act that has also attracted plenty of new fans from Wales.

Matondo talks about his experiences of first-team football in front of 62,000 supporters, his Wales debut and the "craziness" of sharing the pitch with Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.