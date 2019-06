Glentoran striker Rachel Rogan is the inaugural winner of the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Women's Player of the Month award.

Rogan was recognised for her prolific form in April and May, scoring 15 goals in three competitions and helping the Glens into second place in the Women's Premiership.

"It's an honour to win the first ever Women's award. I've scored a few goals this season but Glentoran's success has been a team effort," she said.