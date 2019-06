England forward Raheem Sterling says he will cherish his 50th international cap for the rest of his life ahead of the Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.

Manager Gareth Southgate adds his side are fully focused on winning the inaugural tournament.

Follow live text and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on Netherlands v England on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from 19:45 BST this Thursday, 6 June.