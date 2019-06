Sion Swifts continue their impressive start to the Women's Premiership campaign by drawing 1-1 with champions Linfield in Strabane.

Kirsty McGuinness scored a minute after Ciara Grant's opener for the Swifts as the Blues dropped their first points of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Glentoran eased past Comber Rec 4-0 while Crusaders Strikers beat Derry City 3-1 at the Brandywell.