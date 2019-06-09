'A man of the people' - NI boss O'Neill pays tribute to Joey Dunlop

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill pays his respects to Joey Dunlop during a visit to the late road racer's memorial in Estonia.

Dunlop died in an accident while racing in Tallinn in 2000, and O'Neill, assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl and Stuart Dallas visited the scene of the accident after their side's Euro 2020 qualifier win over Estonia.

Leeds winger Dallas laid the shirt he wore during the match in tribute, with many Northern Ireland fans also visiting the memorial during their trip to watch the match.