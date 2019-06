Jonny Evans says momentum is with the Northern Ireland teams ahead of Tuesday's away game with Belarus as they target a fourth win out of four Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Leicester defender played in Saturday's 2-1 win in Estonia, which came courtesy of late goals from Conor Washington and Josh Magennis.

Magennis also scored a late winner when Northern Ireland clinched a 2-1 win over Belarus at Windsor Park in March.