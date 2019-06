Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says his players performed well in "very challenging conditions" to come away with a 1-0 win over Belarus in Borisov.

O'Neill described the conditions in the stadium as "very hot and humid" but hailed "a fantastic result" which saw his side make it four wins out of four in Euro 2020 qualifying Group C.

NI sit three points clear the top of their group, with Germany second having won three matches from three.