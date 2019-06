Monica's own goal following a VAR review is enough to complete Australia's remarkable comeback against Brazil, the Matildas came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in Montpellier.

FOLLOW LIVE: Australia v Brazil - in-play clips, live text & radio

WATCH MORE: USA women score 13 in 92 minutes, men have scored 12 in 13 years

Available to UK users only.