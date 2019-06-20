'An amazing experience' - keeper plays in World Cup then gets club win the next day

Jamaica goalkeeper Nicole McClure describes a whirlwind two days during which she made her World Cup debut in France and played for her club 24 hours later in Belfast.

The 28-year-old appeared for the Reggae Girlz in their 4-1 defeat by Australia on Tuesday then, a train journey and two flights later, helped Sion Swifts Ladies get a Women's Premiership win over Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday.

McClure arrived back in Northern Ireland to "freezing rain" but thoroughly enjoyed her "amazing World Cup experience".