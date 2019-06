Glentoran go top of the Women's Premiership on goal difference ahead of Linfield with a 7-0 win over Derry City at Ulidia Playing Fields.

Rachel Rogan, Kerry Beattie, Demi Vance, Joley Andrews, Nadine Caldwell and Shannon Grattan all found the score sheet for Diarmuid O'Carroll's side.

Sion Swifts remain two points behind the Glens after a 4-0 win over Crusaders Strikers, with Cliftonville beating winless Comber Rec by the same scoreline.