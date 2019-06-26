Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, now a BBC football pundit, pays tribute to ex-Gunners and England forward Kelly Smith in Legends, the BBC iPlayer series. Legends is part of BBC Sport's Change the Game campaign.

WATCH MORE: Legends on BBC iPlayer

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

Available to UK users only.