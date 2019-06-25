Is this European football’s most intelligent team?

A team of Cardiff Students, mostly studying for PhD's and masters could face the likes of Manchester United after qualifying for the Europa League.

The Welsh side ­- the first British student-only team to qualify for Europe - will visit Luxembourg's Progrès Niederkorn on Thursday 27 June in the first leg of the Preliminary Round.

The students sealed a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Bala Town in the Welsh Premier League play-off final last month and could face Premier League sides Wolves or Manchester United if they progress in the competition.

