Glentoran Women lift the League Cup as two goals in two second-half minutes from Demi Vance give them a 2-0 win over Sion Swifts Ladies.

The Seaview decider was evenly poised when the Northern Ireland international broke the deadlock with a rebound effort in the 76th minute.

She added a well-taken second a minute later to ensure the Glens won the first piece of silverware of the women's season.