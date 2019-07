Irish historian Ged O'Brien is on a mission to prove suggestions that football is "coming home" to England are "a flat lie" as it is "entirely a Scottish game" that originated 500 years ago as part of the Highland clan system.

O'Brien, founder of the Scottish Football Museum, tells BBC Radio Scotland's Off the Ball of attempts to save Hampden Bowling Club, the site of "the oldest football building in the entire world", which he says decided how stadiums would be built globally.