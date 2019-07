Oran Kearney says the way his tenure as St Mirren manager ended was "not ideal" as he returns to Coleraine following 10 months in Scotland with the Buddies.

Kearney, who won the Irish Cup with Coleraine in 2018, says he is now focused on bringing the Bannsiders back to the "top table" of the local game after their disappointing 2018-19 season.

Coleraine begin the new league campaign at home to Cliftonville on 10 August.