Derry City boss Declan Devine says his side will not be content if they fail to build on what has been a promising first half to the season.

The Candystripes have enjoyed a good campaign and after 22 games they sit fourth, six points behind Bohemians in third but with a game in hand.

Derry welcome league leaders Dundalk to the Brandywell on Friday night, a side who Devine describes as "one of the best teams in the history of the League of Ireland".