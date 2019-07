Glentoran Women beat Linfield Ladies 1-0 at Midgley Park to jump above the Blues into top spot in the Women's Premiership.

Ali McMaster scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time as the Glens moved above Linfield on goal difference.

In the evening's other fixture, Derry City collected their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Comber Rec Ladies