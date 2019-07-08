Greg Draper: The man with the golden boots

New Saints striker Greg Draper is aiming for goals in the Champions League after finishing last season's Welsh Premier League as top scorer with 27 goals.

Draper scored a league goal on average every 38 minutes last season, a better strike rate than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah.

Saints have qualified for the Champions League for the eighth successive season and face a home tie against Feronikeli of Kosovo in the first qualifying round first leg on Tuesday, 9 July.

