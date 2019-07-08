New Saints striker Greg Draper is aiming for goals in the Champions League after finishing last season's Welsh Premier League as top scorer with 27 goals.

Draper scored a league goal on average every 38 minutes last season, a better strike rate than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah.

Saints have qualified for the Champions League for the eighth successive season and face a home tie against Feronikeli of Kosovo in the first qualifying round first leg on Tuesday, 9 July.

