Linfield manager David Healy says he is happy with the effort shown by his players in their 2-0 Champions League qualifier defeat by Rosenborg at Windsor Park.

The Blues face an uphill battle when they travel to Norway for the return leg next week with a match against BATE Borisov or Piast Gliwice at stake for the winners.

"We tried to go toe to toe with them. It was difficult but I certainly can't fault the effort of the players," said Healy.