Former Irish League winger Tim McCann tries his hand as a tough-tackling enforcer during Larne's friendly in Poland against Chemnitzer FC.

The Premiership newcomers' coach slipped as he raced on to the pitch to intervene in a scuffle, taking out a Chemnitzer player as well as catching his team's new signing Johnny McMurray.

Manager Tiernan Lynch could only place his head in his hands, but the night ended well for Larne as they beat the German side 1-0 with a late own-goal from Pascal Itter.