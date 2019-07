Crusaders beat B36 Torshavn 2-0 at Seaview to give Stephen Baxter's side the advantage after the first leg of the Europa League qualifying round tie.

After Jordan Owens' early missed penalty, Chris Hegarty and Philip Lowry scored for the Crues, who will face Premier League side Wolves if they progress past the Faroe Islands outfit.

However, Crues manager Stephen Baxter warned his side after Thursday's game that the tie is not yet over.