Pochettino may have quit Spurs with Euro win

  • From the section Football

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said winning the Champion's League could have been the "moment to step out of the club".

Pochettino led Spurs to their first final in June, but they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.

He said: "If the result had been different, maybe you can think it is a moment to step out of the club and give it a possibility for a new chapter with a new coaching staff.

"But, to finish like this? I am not a person who won't face problems or avoids difficult situations.

"I love a big challenge and a difficult challenge."

