Connah's Quay Nomads pulled off a stunning Europa League result to knock out Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, but the Welsh Premier side's shock win in the first qualifying round has thrown up some problems.

Chief amongst them is that some of the players in the Nomads squad now have to book time off from their other professions, which include electrical engineer, bar tender and mobile phone recycler.

The part-timers will then hope to be celebrating once more against former European Cup finalists Partizan Belgrade in the second qualifying round.

