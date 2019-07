The New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe praises his players for matching Copenhagen physically despite a 2-0 first-leg loss in their Champions League second qualifying round tie.

Opposite number Stale Solbakken said Saints were "by far the strongest team" they have met from Wales and admits he was surprised how well they lasted the game at Park Hall.

The second leg in Denmark is on Wednesday, 31 July.

Read more: The New Saints 0-2 FC Copenhagen