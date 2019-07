It was an impressive day for the local counties as both Londonderry and Tyrone picked up excellent results against Premier League opposition in the Super Cup NI.

Londonderry beat Arsenal in the international youth tournament thanks to Corey McLaughlin's goal while Tyrone scored late on to snatch a draw against Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Antrim hammered Fermanagh, Valencia edged out Armagh and Down beat Atlante.

For all the results click here.