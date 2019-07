Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan looks ahead to the new season as he gets a lift to the Memorial Stadium from BBC Points West.

The 44-year-old, who took charge midway through last season, guided the club away from the relegation zone to finish 15th.

Ex-Plymouth Argyle defender Coughlan reflects on the "miracle" his team has performed in the past six months, discusses superstitions and reveals his appreciation for the band U2.

Rovers open their League One campaign at Blackpool on Saturday.