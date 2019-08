There are 22 goals across three women's Premiership games as Linfield Ladies extended their lead at the top of the table.

Cliftonville pegged back Glentoran with a late Marissa Callaghan goal, allowing Linfield to five points clear with a 9-0 win over Derry City.

Crusaders Strikers were the highest scorers of the week, beating basement side Comber Rec Ladies 13-0.