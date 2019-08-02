Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson previews the new season, as he gets a lift to Ashton Gate from BBC Points West.

The 38-year-old's side are aiming to improve on last season's eighth-place finish in the Championship.

Johnson discusses the transfer market and the hectic lifestyle of football management, as well as showing off his singing voice as he belts out Elton John's 'Rocket Man' and Lynyrd Skynrd's 'Sweet Home Alabama' in the car.

The Robins host promotion rivals Leeds in their opening game on Sunday (16:30 BST).