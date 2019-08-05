Homepage
Sport
Louise Minchin takes on the Norseman triathlon
5 Aug 2019
5 Aug 2019
From the section
Football
Watch BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin take on the gruelling 226km Norseman triathlon in Norway.
Top Stories
Australia thrash England to go 1-0 up in Ashes series - highlights & reaction
From the section
Cricket
Man Utd sign defender Maguire for £80m
From the section
Football
England slip to crushing first-Test loss
From the section
Cricket
Slavia Prague lie in wait for Celtic
From the section
Football
Wolves could face trip to Torino
From the section
European Football
Australia dismiss Woakes to seal huge win over England
From the section
Cricket