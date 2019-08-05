'I saw him darting past - next thing he was on his back'

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch laughs as he recalls the moment when his coach Tim McCann ran on to the pitch and slipped while trying to intervene in a scuffle during a pre-season friendly in Poland.

The newly-promoted Irish Premiership team were playing German side Chemnitzer when the former Glentoran winger inadvertently took out one of their players as well as his team's new signing Johnny McMurray.

"Their goalkeeper took a charge for me and I thought he was going to have a go, but he just hugged me and laughed. It was a very funny moment," Lynch said.