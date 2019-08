Cliftonville patron and former chairman Jim Boyce says Tommy Breslin was one of the nicest people anyone could meet.

Breslin, who played for the Reds before leading them to back-to-back Irish Premiership titles as manager, died on Wednesday while on holiday in Spain, aged 58.

"He was highly thought of by everyone and will be sorely missed. He is a legend at Cliftonville and will never be forgotten," said former Fifa vice-president Boyce.