Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is delighted with the way his side played for the first hour of their 4-1 defeat of Norwich, but says an injury to Alisson casts a "big shadow" over the win.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

Watch highlights of all of Friday's and Saturday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.