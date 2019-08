Glentoran move to within two points of Women's Premiership leaders Linfield with a 12-0 victory over Comber Rec.

Rachel Rogan scored four as the Glens eased to victory while Comber remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Sion Swifts are within touching distance of the the top after an impressive 5-2 win over Cliftonville and Crusaders Strikers beat Derry City 1-0 at Seaview in the evening's other fixture.