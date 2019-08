Chelsea boss Frank Lampard feels his side did not deserve to lose 4-0 against Man Utd but admits the Blues need to learn lessons after making too many mistakes at Old Trafford.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea

Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on Saturday on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.