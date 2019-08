James McLaughlin's red card proves pivotal as Coleraine squander a two-goal lead at the Oval.

Goals from Eoin Bradley and Aaron Canning put the Bannsiders in the ascendancy before McLaughlin was dismissed for a rash challenge on Patrick McClean.

Hrvoje Plum's wonderful free-kick narrowed the gap before Paul O'Neill poked home in the 82nd minute to bring the hosts level.